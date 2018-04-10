Skip to Main Content
Jury deliberating at inquest for 2010 death at Hillsborough Hospital

Testimony began and finished Monday at an inquest into a death by suicide at the Hillsborough Hospital in Charlottetown in 2010.

Questions asked over inquest delay

Kevin Yarr · CBC News ·
Catherine Gillis died by suicide at the hospital in 2010. (CBC)

The six-person jury asked to deliberate Tuesday morning.

Catherine Shirley Gillis, 69, died on Feb. 14, 2010. Because she was an involuntary patient at the mental health hospital an inquest is required by provincial legislation.

The inquest heard on Monday that an internal review in 2010 resulted in 20 recommendations, all of which were implemented.

The inquest also heard from provincial Chief Coroner Charles Trainor, who was also chief coroner at the time of the incident.

Much of the questioning has involved why it has taken so long for an inquest to be held.

With files from Kerry Campbell

