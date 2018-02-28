Charlottetown MP Sean Casey is hopeful the latest measures to fix the federal government's Phoenix pay system, announced in Tuesday's budget, will be successful.

The pay system was put in place two years ago this month, and has left many federal employees with little pay, pay that came late, or too much pay that was then clawed back without notice.

"This has been a debacle beyond all estimation, and the heartache and hardship it's caused the hard-working public servants is absolutely unfathomable," Casey said.

"I've met many of them in my office, so, whatever it takes to get it right."

Charlottetown MP Sean Casey says he supports 'whatever it takes to get it right.' (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

With $431 million committed in the budget to fix the payroll system, the total cost since implementation is approaching $1 billion.

But the government is not convinced that will be enough to get it working, and has committed $16 million to start the process of replacing it.

Casey said he is in favour of doing what it takes to get people the pay they're due when it's due.