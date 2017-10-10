A group of volunteers with the Civil Air Search and Rescue Association (CASARA) on P.E.I. are ready to help from the air in a search and rescue situation.

Though fortunately, says pilot Doug MacDonald, they aren't needed often.

"We're blessed on P.E.I. that we don't have major searches," said MacDonald, vice-president of plans and equipment with CASARA.

"It's been a long time. It's probably been 19, 20 years since a major air search has happened here. That's the good part — but we train all the time to be ready for such an incident."

CASARA volunteers assist the Royal Canadian Air Force with air search and rescue operations. (Randy McAndrew/CBC)

MacDonald took CBC P.E.I. meteorologist Jay Scotland up in a Piper Cherokee airplane, to show him what CASARA does during a search and rescue situation.

MacDonald said the Royal Canadian Air Force likes to "double task," so they will task a Hercules or a Cormorant aircraft and then also reach out to a local CASARA zone.

White tarps — laid out to look like a plane — were used for a search and rescue simulation. (Randy McAndrew/CBC)

"We would start fanning out people, getting them into the airport and from there we'd be tasked by a military search master," he said.