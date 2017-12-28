Carsen Campbell of Bedeque, P.E.I., is getting the chance he hoped for to compete for a spot in the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Campbell told CBC last week he's ranked high enough to make the team, but needs World Cup experience to actually qualify.

Campbell is now listed to compete at a World Cup event in Oberhof, Germany next week.

If he finishes 42nd or better in that race, he will be able to qualify for February's Winter Olympics in South Korea. However, he will still have to be named to Canada's Olympic team in order to compete.