A Charlottetown woman who frantically pulled her 18-month-old son from his car seat seconds before a carjacker drove away with her vehicle says she'll be keeping her car doors locked from now on.

Toshia Noye was waiting in the parking lot of the Champlain Mall in Dieppe, N.B., Sunday around 1 p.m. while her husband, Ryan, was inside.

Noye was in the passenger seat of her Honda Pilot SUV and her three young sons were in the backseat when she says a man opened the door, started the vehicle and attempted to drive away.

'I was so scared he was going to take off with my baby half buckled in.' — Toshia Noye

Describing the incident in a Facebook post, Noye said she asked several times what he was doing before reaching over, grabbing the keys and turning the vehicle off.

"He was visibly irritated and told me to get my hands off the keys," she wrote.

"I pulled them away and calmly told him he could have the vehicle and anything inside but asked him to please just let me get my boys out. I asked him this several times before he finally agreed.

Codiac RCMP are searching for this man in connection to the theft of the SUV. (RCMP)

"At that point I yelled at my older boys to jump out as quickly as they could and I ran around the front of the SUV to unbuckle my 18-month-old before he changed his mind. Before I had him unbuckled the man started the vehicle and panic set in. I was so scared he was going to take off with my baby half buckled in. By the grace of God I was able to pull [him] from his seat before the man drove away."

The vehicle and its belongings have not yet been found.

Codiac RCMP say they are searching for man in his mid-30s, approximately five feet 10 inches tall with a thin build.

"When this first happened we were in shock and didn't fully comprehend the gravity of the situation, but now a few days later, we are realizing how much this has affected us in every area of our lives," Noye wrote.

Toshia Noye with her husband, Ryan, and their three children. The Charlottetown family says a few days after their vehicle was stolen, they 'realizing how much this has affected us in every area of our lives.' (Tosia Noye/Facebook)

"We have received messages, texts and phone calls from people letting us know that they are thinking about us and praying for us. We've even had so much kindness shown to us from complete strangers. I can't express in words how much it all means. I didn't want you to think my silence meant we didn't appreciate every gesture. We do! Each one brings comfort to us knowing we have such a great support system in our lives. We thank you in advance for your continued prayers and know that God will see us through."

Noye said she hopes others can learn from her experience as well.

"I also can't stress enough how important it is to keep your doors locked, even if you're in the vehicle. It was 1 p.m., in broad daylight with many people around when this happened to us. Because of where we were sitting and the time of day, it didn't even cross my mind to lock my doors once Ryan got out. This has definitely been an eye opener for me."

