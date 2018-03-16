Care facilities in West Prince are taking a new approach to attract and retain volunteers.

The two hospitals and two long-term care manors in Alberton, P.E.I., and O'Leary, P.E.I., are offering rewards to people who volunteer their time helping with such activities as meals, church services, bingo or card games.

"Even coming in for a visit is really helpful," said Andrew Ramsey, project manager of volunteer services.

Ramsey has been reaching out to local businesses for support in providing rewards. The Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy in Alberton has already donated 10 gift bags, Ramsey said.

More than appreciation dinner

There are about 220 volunteers registered at the four facilities in West Prince, Ramsey said. Some work one or two hours a week, others up to eight. An appreciation dinner is held every year to thank them, but Ramsey said they want to do more to recognize individual efforts.

Volunteers at care facilities can help with bingo and other recreational activities. (File Photo)

"Hopefully it'll raise more awareness that there's volunteer opportunities at the hospitals and manors and maybe more people will sign up and those that are already registered to be a volunteer with our facility they'll maybe do an hour or two extra knowing they'll get a little gift bag at the end."

Businesses interested in donating prizes can contact Ramsey at Western Hospital in Alberton.

More P.E.I. news