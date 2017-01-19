Islanders are encouraged to share their thoughts on the carbon tax at public pre-budget consultative sessions that begin next week.

The federal government has mandated a $10-a-tonne carbon tax be implemented in 2018.

P.E.I. Finance Minister Allen Roach wants to hear how Islanders think this money should be spent.

"I think the key point is here is that we're trying to reduce that carbon footprint that P.E.I. has on the world, as much as possible," he said.

"So we're going to try and divert all those tax dollars back certainly to programs and to Islanders that are going to enable us to reach those goals."

Other budget input is welcome too, he said.

First meeting to be held in Montague

The first public meeting is Jan. 26 from 2 to 4 p.m. in Montague, P.E.I.

Other meetings are:

Thursday, Feb. 2, in Charlottetown (storm date Feb. 3);

Thursday, Feb. 9, Summerside, P.E.I. (storm date Feb. 10). French translation will be provided

Thursday, Feb. 16, Tignish, P.E.I. (storm date Feb. 17)

To pre-register, call 902-314-3407. Islanders are also welcome to submit comments online until Feb. 19.