There will be no news from P.E.I. this year on how it will implement carbon pricing.

Tuesday's throne speech said an announcement on carbon pricing will be made in early 2018.

Premier Wade MacLauchlan told CBC News his government has been busy in discussions with Ottawa and other provinces on how to proceed.

Premier Wade MacLauchlan says he has met with federal Environment Minister Catherine McKenna and New Brunswick Premier Brian Gallant on the carbon question in the last 2 weeks. (Randy McAndrew/CBC)

"We were in Ottawa last week and we had quite active discussions with Minister Catherine McKenna, minister of environment and climate change," said MacLauchlan.

We've had, even since that, discussions with the premier of New Brunswick, Brian Gallant, when he was here on Friday. So this is going on quite actively."

Ottawa had originally set a deadline for all provinces of this coming Jan. 1 to bring in either a carbon tax or a cap-and-trade system, or else Ottawa would impose a carbon tax of its own.

But MacLauchlan said P.E.I. currently doesn't have a deadline from Ottawa in terms of when it has to implement a plan.