A Nova Scotia group is drawing up a list, specifically for Atlantic Canadians, of 25 ways to not only reduce carbon emissions, but actually remove carbon from the atmosphere.

The Centre for Local Prosperity's project is based on an international, solution-oriented initiative launched last spring which highlights the top 100 things that could be scaled up to fight climate change.

'The goal, of course, being to hit a point in time where you're actually drawing down carbon from the atmosphere.' — Bob Cervelli

The Atlantic list, not yet complete, includes using energy from bio-waste, creating microgrids, and building zero-net energy buildings.

"They went around and looked at existing activities, technologies that would mitigate or actually sequester carbon out of the atmosphere, and then the question became if you do the math and those are scaled, how much carbon can you sequester from the atmosphere?" said executive director Bob Cervelli.

"The goal, of course, being to hit a point in time where you're actually drawing down carbon from the atmosphere as opposed to increasing the amount that you're putting into it."

Cervelli said the group will publish the list before the end of the year.

The work came out of the recent thinkers retreat the group did on climate change in Pugwash, N.S.