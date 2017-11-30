A parking lot mishap at a Charlottetown Superstore has caused the temporary closure of the deli counter.

A car drove into a wall on the side of the grocery store early Thursday afternoon.

The deli section was closed Thursday afternoon as a result of damage to the wall. (CBC)

The interior wall of the store, behind the deli counter, buckled inward.

The deli section is closed until repairs can be made, according to store staff.