The problem is with the connection between the stroller and the car seat, says Health Canada. (Health Canada)

Britax B-Agile and BOB Motion strollers, which include a car seat that can be taken on and off the stroller, have been recalled due to a potential problem with the connection between the two.

Health Canada says a damaged Click & Go receiver mount may cause a car seat to fall out of the stroller unexpectedly.

The company has received 118 reports of incidents in Canada, according to Health Canada, and 1,219 reports in the U.S. There was one injury in Canada, a bump to the head, and 25 in the U.S., including bumps to the head, scratches, bruises and cuts.

The recall does not affect the safety of the stroller or car seat when they are used separately, only the connection between the two, said Health Canada.

The recalled strollers were sold from May 1, 2011, to Feb. 15, 2017. It includes folding, single or double occupant strollers. About 36,000 units were sold in Canada, 676,000 in the U.S., and 4,600 in Mexico.

Health Canada advises that consumers should stop using the car seat-stroller combination immediately.