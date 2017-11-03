A 19-year-old man is in hospital with what RCMP describe as life-threatening injuries after his car rolled over in eastern P.E.I. early Friday morning.

The Kings Country man was ejected from the car when it rolled. Cpl. Chris Gunn said it appeared the man was not wearing a seatbelt.

The accident happened on Route 24 in Bellevue, in southern Kings County, just after midnight, RCMP said.

The investigation into the accident is continuing.