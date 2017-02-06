RCMP in eastern P.E.I. are looking for the public's help to find a driver that left the scene of an accident that damaged a car in Souris.

The car, a 2011 white Mazda 3GS, was parked outside the Blue Fin Restaurant and Lounge Saturday night, and was struck sometime between the hours of 9:30 p.m. and 2:30 a.m., said police.

The driver left without leaving behind any information.

The Mazda suffered damage to the front passenger side.