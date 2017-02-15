At the height of a winter storm on P.E.I. Monday night someone broke into a number of cars in Summerside, say local police.

Some of those thefts were from cars at Wedgewood Manor.

"We had four instances reported from the Wedgewood manor property, and seven in total from the general area, surrounding streets. The vehicles were broken into, having the windows smashed," said Summerside police Corp. Jason Blacquiere.

"There was some money, identification, and credit cards taken from the vehicles."

Police said some of the vehicles had valuables in plain sight.

Police believe the thefts happened sometime between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. Police are still investigating and speaking with possible witnesses.