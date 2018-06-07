Skip to Main Content
RCMP looking for man involved in Confederation Bridge collision
A minor accident on the Confederation Bridge early Sunday morning has East Prince RCMP trying to contact one of the drivers involved.

Josh Lewis · CBC News ·
The collision occurred when a P.E.I.-bound vehicle crossed the centre line. (CBC )

A man was driving a car headed to P.E.I. just after 6 a.m. when it crossed the centre line and struck a car driven by a woman bound for New Brunswick, police say.

The mirror and fender of the woman's car were damaged, and both drivers got out of their vehicles to exchange information, according to RCMP.

The woman called East Prince RCMP to report the accident. Police are now seeking the man driving the P.E.I.-bound vehicle.

The investigating officer viewed a copy of the video from Strait Crossing, the company that operates the bridge, on Wednesday night, but he said it's difficult to discern the make of the vehicle on the tape.

East Prince RCMP are asking anyone with information about the P.E.I.-bound vehicle to contact the detachment.

With files from Laura Chapin

