RCMP is investigating a break-in at Cape Bear Lighthouse, P.E.I., where several hand-crafted items as well as cash was stolen from the lighthouse gift shop.

The lighthouse was broken into last Tuesday, Aug. 1, at approximately 9:30 p.m., according to an RCMP news release.

Police say a security camera captured this image of the person they believe is responsible. (Submitted by RCMP)

Kings District RCMP is asking anyone with information to contact the police.