Locations have been found for the sale of cannabis in Summerside and Montague, while bids for Charlottetown and West Prince locations will be reopened.

​The P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission, which has said there will be four government-owned retail locations opening in 2018, said the locations met certain criteria, such as distance away from schools and having necessary security and ventilation systems.

The store in Summerside will be located at 425 Granville St. and the store in Montague will be located at 509 Main St.

The locations are in addition to an e-commerce platform with direct-to-home delivery.

"The four locations were chosen based on population density and proximity," PEILCC said in a statement. "This will allow the province to gauge sales in different areas of the province and plan for future expansion if needed."

The commission said no compliant bids were received for the Charlottetown and West Prince locations so new request for proposals will be issued, with a deadline of mid-March.