P.E.I. legislation outlines what you can and can't do with cannabis

The P.E.I. government wants to create a new corporation to handle the sale of cannabis in the province and is placing limits on smoking around children and the transportation of marijuana.

Legislation tabled by the government on Tuesday says people won't be able to consume cannabis in a private dwelling where there's a private school at any time students are receiving instruction there. The same goes for early childhood centres, whether they are licensed or unlicensed.

The legislation also says you won't be able to consume cannabis on vacant land open to the public.

In terms of transportation, people won't be able to consume cannabis or medical cannabis in or on a vehicle, whether it is in motion or not. You won't be able to consume cannabis in or on a boat either, except if the boat is a private dwelling.

Can transport unopened or packed away product

But people will be able to transport cannabis in a vehicle if it's in an unopened package or is packed in a container that is fastened closed and not readily available and has been lawfully purchased.

The legislation clarifies that the act should not be construed as allowing people to smoke cannabis in a place where smoking is prohibited under the Smoke-free Places Act.

As well, no one is supposed to sell or give cannabis to someone who appears to be intoxicated or impaired.

The bill also brings in a matching set of penalties for driving while drug impaired as for driving while impaired by alcohol.

New corporation in charge of sales

Part of the new bill will also create the P.E.I. Cannabis Management Corporation to be in charge of sales with its own board of directors and staff.

A final date for when cannabis will become legal in Canada is not known yet, but Health Minister Heath MacDonald says P.E.I. will be ready.

MacDonald says government has created policies to reduce the illegal market and help Islanders make informed choices while protecting their health and safety.

