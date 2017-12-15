The provincial government doesn't plan on allowing any form of advertising for cannabis when the drug becomes legal next year, according to P.E.I. Finance Minister Allen Roach.

Charlottetown-Victoria Park MLA Richard Brown raised his concerns on the subject in question period Thursday.

"I've never supported advertising when it comes to gambling, alcohol, or cigarettes. I just think it's wrong," Brown said.

"There's been a lot of concern about the advertising and the Canadian Public Health Association wants a complete ban on advertising for cannabis."

Charlottetown-Victoria Park MLA Richard Brown says he has always been against advertising for gambling, alcohol and cigarettes. (Randy McAndrew/CBC News)

Roach said the province will begin educating people on P.E.I. about what is to come when the federal cannabis legislation is brought forward in more detail.

"Early in January, we're going to be engaging in a comprehensive public awareness campaign to ensure that Islanders are aware of all that's taking place with that and they are able to make informed choices on Prince Edward Island," he said.