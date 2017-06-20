Nearly half of all Canadians will get cancer at some point in their life, the Cancer Society said today — Teresa Doyle has been there and lived to tell her story of surviving a pancreatic cancer diagnosis and treatment in 2010.

Doyle was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer more than seven years ago, and said being able to make that claim is a miracle.

"It really scared me," she said of the diagnosis. She'd only felt ill for a few weeks before discovering she had cancer.

"I think about eight per cent live to see five years, and I'm going on seven-and-a-half years now," said Doyle, noting she is now cancer-free.

'Silent disease'

Pancreatic cancer is one of the deadliest forms of cancer and can be difficult to detect early on — it's a "silent disease," Doyle said.

"By the time they realize that you do have a tumour in your pancreas it has probably progressed to other organs," she said.

Besides the anxiety that comes with a diagnosis or the physical symptoms that accompany both the disease and the cure, Doyle found cancer lonely and isolating.

"You can't turn to somebody and have them understand what you're going through because things are going on in your mind," she said. She said waiting five long years for the all-clear from cancer from doctors was difficult.

'Help and encouragement'

Doyle now works with other cancer patients and survivors, giving them advice and encouragement.

"I wouldn't want anybody to go through what I went through without a little bit of help and encouragement," said Doyle.

Doyle said that cancer has changed her, putting things in better focus.

"You learn to love life. You learn to [not] sweat about the little things and you learn to reach out and be able to help somebody," said Doyle.