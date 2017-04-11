Canadian Blood Services on P.E.I. has set a target of 200 donor appointments by Tuesday in order to avoid having to import blood from other provinces.

Peter MacDonald, director of donor relations for Canadian Blood Services in Atlantic Canada, said the agency is still recovering from storm days in February.

"We have a significant challenge this week in Charlottetown leading into Easter," said MacDonald.

"All long weekends are a challenge for us."

Canadian Blood Services in Charlottetown is underbooked all week, but the bookings are particularly slow for Good Friday. It has only booked nine of the 48 donor appointments available.