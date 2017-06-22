P.E.I. has a better understanding of the requirements it must meet in order to host the 2023 winter games with Thursday's release of the official bid process by the Canada Games Council.

Also on Thursday, the province announced that Brian McFeely and Wayne Carew will co-chair the game's provincial bid committee, according to a press release.

The committee is responsible for submitting a conceptual plan to host the event. The plan will include information about sporting and non-sporting venues, the games village, revenue generation, expenses, community leadership, support and engagement, marketing and communications and frameworks to guarantee the success of the games.

The bid committee has until July 2018 to submit the conceptual plan. P.E.I. last hosted the Canada Winter Games in 1991.