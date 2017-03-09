The best young hockey players from Russia will pit their skills against a select team of QMJHL players in Charlottetown in November.

The 2017 CIBC Canada Russia Series, hosted by the Canadian Hockey League, will be coming to P.E.I. for the first time.

'Experience the passion that only a Canada and Russia rivalry can produce.' - David Branch, CHL

The event, which started in 2003, brings the Russian National Junior Team to play in six cities against select squads from the Western Hockey League, the Ontario Hockey League, and the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

"CHL communities across our country will have the opportunity to experience the passion that only a Canada and Russia rivalry can produce," said CHL President David Branch.

The fifth game in the series will be held in Charlottetown on Nov. 14.

The series is a key part of the Team Canada selection process for the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship.