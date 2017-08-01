Most softball teams work on hitting fastballs and catching popups during practice.

But P.E.I.'s women's softball team?

They race against horses.

Well, at least that's what Emily Cairns, the speedy centre-fielder for the Island's Canada Games team, did Monday.

The team was practising at Ellis Field, which is beside a horse racing track in O'Leary, P.E.I., when coach Jeff Ellsworth put the challenge to Cairns.

They joked about it at first, she said. And then, why not?

This is how we train for @CanadaGames @Team_PEI Center fielder Emily Cairns racing a horse! @TSN_Sports @BarDown @jpwallace10 #TeamPEI2017 pic.twitter.com/N0dbJDDz45 — @TeamPEICGWS

"I only saw the warmup lap and I thought 'Oh my Goodness, yeah I can beat that horse,'" Cairns said. "But then it came around the track again at full speed it was pretty fast so I knew it would be close."

As Cairns sprinted neck and neck with Coco the horse — it was a photo finish.

There wasn't even a finish line, so the race is being called a draw.

Cairns' teammates laughed and cheered her on. She said it shows how close the team has become over the last few years of playing together.

"We've bonded so well," Cairns said. "And [coach] Jeff, he takes it seriously, but at the right times everyone is just funny and easy going … I really like our team chemistry that way."

The P.E.I. women's softball team leaves Saturday for the Canada Games in Winnipeg. Its first games are on Monday. (Submitted by Jordan Ellis)

The team's general manager, Jordan Ellis, says they have a good shot at a medal.

And, it would appear, they like a good challenge.