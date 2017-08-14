P.E.I.'s Canada Games athletes have returned home after the end of the Games in Winnipeg.

Team P.E.I.'s assistant chef de mission Francois Caron said competing at the Games was a great experience for Island Athletes.

"I'm sure there's lots of tired people," said Caron. "It was a long week, it was a hot week, but it was a great week."

'Steady improvement'

Team P.E.I. finished the game with one medal — swimmer Alexa McQuaid won silver in the 50-metre breaststroke.

"The entire contingent out there was proud. But I'm pretty sure based on our social media hits after that went out that most of P.E.I. was very proud of her," said Caron.

Alexa McQuaid won silver in the 50-meter breaststroke. (Submitted by Alexa McQuaid)

Caron said Team P.E.I. has seen a "steady improvement" in performance in recent years. The team has won a total of 12 medals over the history of the summer games.

'It felt great'

McQuaid swam a personal best time of 33.48 seconds, shaving almost a second off her previous best. But she said she was nervous heading into the race.

"Before the race I knew that I had a chance at a medal, but I didn't know if I would actually be able to get one. And after winning the medal I was really excited. And it felt great winning the first medal for P.E.I.," said McQuaid.

Alexa McQuaid served as Team P.E.I.'s flag bearer at the Canada Games closing ceremonies. (Submitted by Alexa McQuaid)

McQuaid also served as P.E.I.'s flag bearer for the closing ceremonies. She said her next personal goal is to win a medal at the Eastern Canadian Championships next year.

Positive experience for athletes

Caron said beyond medals, scores or times, he was happy to see how much the athletes enjoyed themselves.

"An athlete came off the plane [in Charlottetown], and just hugged his father and said 'that was the best week of my life, dad.' And I think that kind of sums up the experience. You know the sport's one part of it, but it's just really the positivity," said Caron.

Team P.E.I.'s assistant chef de mission Francois Caron said he was glad to see much much the athletes enjoyed their Canada Games experience. (CBC)

Caron also noted that the Canada Games are a culmination of many years of training and dedication.

"You know, early morning practices, late evening practices. Parents driving kids all around Atlantic Canada and Ontario and Quebec just to get competition," said Caron. "It's a significant investment of time, energy, resources and money for these athletes and families."