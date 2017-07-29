A contingent of Island parents has descended on Winnipeg to support their children who are competing for P.E.I. in the 2017 Canada Games.

The opening ceremonies were on Friday and Sherri Hogan was one of the parents in attendance.

"Tonight was incredible," she said. "The magnitude of the entire thing."

Her son Thomas Daniel Hogan, 16, plays for the men's basketball team.

"He's long and lean," said Hogan. "And he does not get his athletic genes from his mother."

'An incredible experience'

Hogan and a group of other parents made their way to Winnipeg to cheer on both the men's and women's basketball teams.

"It's all just an incredible experience. We're proud as punch."

The medals being competed for by athletes at the 2017 Canada Summer Games in Winnipeg. (Bert Savard/CBC)

The opening ceremonies made a direct impact on Hogan.

"It really drove home the significance of what these boys have been training for for 22 months," she said.

"This has been quite a journey."

The P.E.I. men's basketball team are playing against Newfoundland and Labrador Saturday at 10:30 a.m. AT.