Logan MacDougall will carry the Prince Edward Island flag during the 2017 Canada Summer Games opening ceremony in Winnipeg on Friday.

MacDougall will compete in baseball during week one and volleyball for week two.

"I'm thrilled to be given the opportunity to represent all these great Island athletes at the Canada Games," MacDougall said in a news release.

"It's very special because I'm representing much more than myself, my team and my city … I get to represent the entire province."

Multi-sport athlete

MacDougall is a three-time male athlete of the year from Three Oaks High School and the 2016 Volleyball P.E.I. U16 Male Athlete of the Year. He has represented P.E.I. at the Baseball Nationals for the last four years.

He has played as both a shortstop and a pitcher.

P.E.I. is sending a 316-member team to the game, including 231 athletes. They will compete in 15 sports.

The games run from July 28 to Aug. 13.