Because Canada Day, July 1, falls on a Saturday this year, many government services and other businesses are already closed.

But many other businesses are open or operating on modified hours.

Here is a list of what is open and closed on Saturday:

Sobeys stores are open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Atlantic Superstores are open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Foodland in Charlottetown is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Foodland in Summerside is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Morell Co-op will be closed.

The Wellington Co-op will be closed.

The O'Leary Co-op is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Souris Co-op is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Tignish Co-op is open 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Walmart is open regular hours.

P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission stores are open regular hours.

Charlottetown Mall is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Confederation Court Mall is closed, but Shoppers Drug Mart will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

County Fair Mall in Summerside is closed, but Lawton's Drugs is open noon to 5 p.m.

T3 Transit is operating on its regular Saturday schedule.

P.E.I. Public Libraries are closed.

The Victoria Park roadway will be closed from 6 a.m. until after the fireworks.

