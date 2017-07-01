Because Canada Day, July 1, falls on a Saturday this year, many government services and other businesses are already closed.
But many other businesses are open or operating on modified hours.
Here is a list of what is open and closed on Saturday:
-
Sobeys stores are open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
-
Atlantic Superstores are open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
-
Foodland in Charlottetown is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
-
Foodland in Summerside is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
-
The Morell Co-op will be closed.
-
The Wellington Co-op will be closed.
-
The O'Leary Co-op is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
-
The Souris Co-op is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
-
The Tignish Co-op is open 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
-
Walmart is open regular hours.
-
P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission stores are open regular hours.
-
Charlottetown Mall is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
-
Confederation Court Mall is closed, but Shoppers Drug Mart will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
-
County Fair Mall in Summerside is closed, but Lawton's Drugs is open noon to 5 p.m.
-
T3 Transit is operating on its regular Saturday schedule.
-
P.E.I. Public Libraries are closed.
-
The Victoria Park roadway will be closed from 6 a.m. until after the fireworks.
