There's so much to do on P.E.I. this Canada Day weekend — free tall ships tours, concerts, fireworks and more.

Here's a brief look at a few events you might want to take in.

1. Be part of a 'living flag'

The City of Charlottetown is looking for hundreds of people to gather in Victoria Park at 11:30 a.m. Saturday to create a "living flag."

Charlottetown will give out free Canada 150 T-shirts to the first 400 participants in its 'living flag.' (Submitted by City of Charlottetown )

The first 400 people to arrive will receive a free Canada 150 commemorative T-shirt, although people are asked to wear red or white t-shirts. An aerial photo will be shared by the city afterward.

2. Market in the park

Shop for Island-made handcrafts while you enjoy Canada Day festivities in Victoria Park.

Saturday from noon until 7 p.m. there will be a pop-up market in the park, with an ATM on site.

There will be demonstrations by P.E.I. Crafts Council members — at 2 p.m., watch Julia Purcell paint, at 4 p.m. check out pottery with Robert MacMillan, and at 6 p.m. Pam Arora will demonstrate jewelry making.

3. Meet new Compass personalities

The new host of CBC News: Compass, Louise Martin, and meteorologist Jay Scotland are looking forward to meeting loyal viewers Saturday at Victoria Park's Family Fun Zone.

Meet the new host of CBC News: Compass Louise Martin and meteorologist Jay Scotland Saturday in Charlottetown's Victoria Park. (CBC)

They'll be in the the CBC tent with kids character Super Why!, a photo booth, crafts and more.

4. Tignish Irish Moss Festival

The Tignish Irish Moss Festival wraps up this weekend with a community-wide yard sale, beach activities at Myrick Shore, a parade Sunday and the crowning of Miss Irish Moss 2017.

Tignish's Irish Moss festival this weekend doesn't appear to have much to do with harvesting moss (pictured), but there is a horse pull Sunday at 2 p.m. (Gavin Simms/CBC)

Check out the dozens of activities on the event's Facebook page.

5. Montague Farmers Market

Montague's Make Bake or Grow Farmers Market is moving to a new location this Sunday — the former Sears store at Down East Mall on Main Street in Montague.

The market runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Moire info on the market's Facebook page.

6. Downtown Charlottetown Farmers Market

The 8th annual Downtown Charlottetown Farmers Market opens for the season this Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is expanding this year to five blocks.

The Downtown Farmers Market opens this Sunday on Lower Queen St. in Charlottetown. (Submitted by DCI)

The open-air market is on lower Queen St. between Grafton and Water Streets and features over 45 P.E.I. vendors of local organic produce, fresh baking and international foods, jewelry, wood carvings, soaps, knitting and more.

Local musicians and entertainers provide a pleasant backdrop for browsing the booths. For more information, visit Downtown Charlottetown's Facebook page.

7. Ross Family Ceilidh

Looking for a change of scenery? Head out to the beautiful Clinton Hills Wedding and Events venue in Clinton, P.E.I., where the well-known step-dancing, fiddling Ross Family is holding their ceilidhs this summer for the first time.

P.E.I.'s Ross family has been performing summer ceilidhs since 2006, and is moving their show to Clinton Hills this summer. (Clinton Hills Weddings and Events/Facebook)

The show is held in a rustic barn Mondays and Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m. Tickets $20 for adults and $12 for kids 12 and under, can be found here.