You may want to leave your vehicle at home and walk to Canada Day activities in downtown Charlottetown as some streets and parking lots will be closed to the public.

According to the city, beginning at 6 a.m., Victoria Park Roadway from Brighton Road to Terry Fox Drive is closed to traffic until the fireworks conclude. Emergency vehicles will be permitted on the road.

Also, Victoria Park parking lot off Brighton Road is closed to the public unless accessible parking is needed. Vehicles must have a disabled parking permit.

Don't park along some streets

City police are requesting the public refrain from parking along Brighton Road between Ambrose Street and Queen Elizabeth Drive and at the intersections of Brighton Road and Queen Elizabeth Drive, Greenfield Avenue, Goodwill Avenue, Century Terrace, and Ambrose Street.

The request is made out of respect for residents living in the area.

Instead, the city is asking the public to use the parking lot on Terry Fox Drive for activities at Victoria Park. Also, motorists are asked to use the parking lot on the left at Stan MacPherson Way off of Water Street in order to access Port Charlottetown.

Both lots will have marked accessible parking spaces. Motorists can also park at meters and parkades for free throughout the day.

T3 Transit

Another option for people is to take T3 Transit, which is running on its regular Saturday schedule from 6:45 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and every 15 minutes on University Avenue from 7:00 p.m. to 11:15 p.m.. The last bus will leave downtown at 11:15 p.m. Regular fares apply.

Finally, city pools are closing early on Canada Day. Victoria Park pool will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. while Simmons Pool will be open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

More information on Canada Day activities in Charlottetown can be found on the city's website.