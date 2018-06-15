Irish Mythen, Paper Lions to headline Canada Day celebrations

This year's Canada Day celebrations in Charlottetown will feature contemporary folk artist Irish Mythen and indie pop band Paper Lions, among others.

The all-day musical celebration, dubbed Coastal Vibes, will take place at the Victoria Park Cultural Pavilion.

Other Island artists performing on Canada Day include Brad Milligan, Sorrey, Tara MacLean, More Soul, Rachel Beck and Andrew Waite & the Firm.

Fun for the family

The family fun zone kicks off at noon, offering face painting, inflatables and amusement rides. It wraps up at 7 p.m.

Also at noon is the living flag activity. Participants are encouraged to wear red and white and come together to form a massive Canadian flag.

The opening ceremony goes at 1 p.m., featuring performances by the Mi'kmaq Heritage Actors and members of the Confederation Centre Youth Chorus.

'Beautiful' Victoria Park backdrop

Of course, it wouldn't be Canada Day without some fireworks. That traditional display goes off at 10 p.m. from the Prince Edward Battery.

"The beautiful Victoria Park waterfront will once again be the backdrop for our celebrations," said Charlottetown Mayor Clifford Lee in a news release.

"We hope to see many families and friends as we celebrate Canada Day in Charlottetown."

Meanwhile, Triathlon PEI will be hosting a children's triathlon at Victoria Park from 9 to 11:30 a.m., before the Canada Day activities begin.

