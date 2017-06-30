The celebration of Canada's 150th birthday starts Friday in Charlottetown, despite the rain in the forecast.

The party launches with a parade of tall ships into the harbour, starting at 8:50 a.m. The ships will sail in through the morning, tying up at Port Charlottetown and Queen's Wharf. Starting at 2 p.m. they will be open for deck tours.

Fireworks will close the festivities Saturday night. (CBC)

The rain is expected to start around noon, and if you want to get out of it Art Express/D'art exprimé will have a show at The Guild, opening at 11 a.m.

Friday night features a Stihl Timbersports Canadian championships qualifying round in Victoria Park.

Celebrate Canada 150 in the Birthplace of Confederation! Canada Day in the Capital City will be an electrifying, nation-building experience.

A busy Canada Day

Canada Day itself will include dozens of events and shows.

At 9:30 a.m. the newly-installed bells of St. Dunstan's Basilica will peal with a musical tribute to Canada.

Deck tours for the tall ships will reopen at 10 a.m.

Residents and visitors are invited to become part of a living flag in Victoria Park at 11:30 a.m. That will be followed by a cultural artist pop up market.

The mainstage will also be in Victoria Park. Performances will start at 1:30 p.m.

Victoria Children's Choir

Logan Richard Band

Gadette

War Horses

Canada's Rockin' the Hits

Lennie Gallant

Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy

The day's events will wrap with fireworks at 10:15 p.m.

Full details of events are available on the Charlottetown website.