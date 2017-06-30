The celebration of Canada's 150th birthday starts Friday in Charlottetown, despite the rain in the forecast.
The party launches with a parade of tall ships into the harbour, starting at 8:50 a.m. The ships will sail in through the morning, tying up at Port Charlottetown and Queen's Wharf. Starting at 2 p.m. they will be open for deck tours.
The rain is expected to start around noon, and if you want to get out of it Art Express/D'art exprimé will have a show at The Guild, opening at 11 a.m.
Friday night features a Stihl Timbersports Canadian championships qualifying round in Victoria Park.
Celebrate Canada 150 in the Birthplace of Confederation! Canada Day in the Capital City will be an electrifying, nation-building experience.
A busy Canada Day
Canada Day itself will include dozens of events and shows.
At 9:30 a.m. the newly-installed bells of St. Dunstan's Basilica will peal with a musical tribute to Canada.
Deck tours for the tall ships will reopen at 10 a.m.
Residents and visitors are invited to become part of a living flag in Victoria Park at 11:30 a.m. That will be followed by a cultural artist pop up market.
The mainstage will also be in Victoria Park. Performances will start at 1:30 p.m.
- Victoria Children's Choir
- Logan Richard Band
- Gadette
- War Horses
- Canada's Rockin' the Hits
- Lennie Gallant
- Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy
The day's events will wrap with fireworks at 10:15 p.m.
Full details of events are available on the Charlottetown website.
- MORE P.E.I. NEWS | Protection from unauthorized "snooping" into private healthcare records coming into effect
- MORE P.E.I. NEWS | Got a loonie? P.E.I. church priced at $1, but you have to move it