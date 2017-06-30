Canada's 150th birthday will be celebrated all across P.E.I.

Here are some of the highlights.

Summerside

Summerside's festivities will be focused on the waterfront.

There will be facepainting, balloon twisting and a stage featuring

Mike and Shane Pendergast

Misty Water

Kenny Pearl

Saul Good Band

Summerside will also have four tall ships in the harbour, including Alexander von Humboldt II.

Tignish

Tignish is in the midst of its annual Irish Moss Festival.

Events on Canada Day include a community-wide yard sale, a pancake-flipping contest, and fireworks.

North Rustico

North Rustico has been known as a major centre for Canada Day celebrations since 1973, with a highlight of the day being a parade of the local lobster fishing boats.

It is possible for visitors to ride in the boats for the parade, but you have to get your request in early because space is limited.

There will be a stage with music starting at noon, along with bouncy castles, a magic show, and an interactive pet show.

The day doubles as a celebration of the end of lobster season.

Souris

The day starts at noon in CN Park with live entertainment as well as face painting and bouncy castles for the kids.

The celebration finishes on the beach with more music and a barbecue, finishing off with fireworks.