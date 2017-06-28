Bryan Maynard says when he saw these bales on his drive home one day, he couldn't resist pulling over and photographing them.

And when we saw his picture, we couldn't resist choosing as the winning entry in our P.E.I. postcard contest.

Maynard, a farmer from Richmond, P.E.I., often shares photos of Island farm life on Instagram. His postcard photo gives a nod to those rural roots, while recognizing the Island's innovative spirit with the iconic Confederation Bridge in the background.

Bryan Maynard's picture will appear on a CBC postcard that will be handed out on Canada Day at other events this summer. (Submitted by Bryan Maynard)

Maynard's photo will be used on CBC postcards that will be handed out on Canada Day and other events throughout the summer.

Thanks to everyone who sent in photos.

Here are just a few more of the entries we received.

Where sand and water intersect. (Submitted by Jodi Arsenault)

Lupins give this picture of bales and rolling hills just the right splash of colour. (Submitted by Tracy Adams McDonald)

A white house with green gables ... the sun shining on a red dirt road — all seen through a rustic window. (Submitted by William Beckett)

A red-headed girl picking flowers by the coast near the Confederation Bridge? Sweet. (Submitted by St. Clair MacAulay)

Objects in the mirror are closer than they appear — and with scenery like this, the closer the better. (Submitted by Linda Matheson-Ford)

One of the best things about this lighthouse photo is, appropriately, the lighting. (Submitted by Fraser Van Iderstine)

Welcome to the beach ... and P.E.I. (Submitted by Candice Davis)

Receiving a postcard would be even better if you got to see these lupins on the way to the mailbox. (Submitted by Frazer Smith)