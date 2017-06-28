Bryan Maynard says when he saw these bales on his drive home one day, he couldn't resist pulling over and photographing them.
And when we saw his picture, we couldn't resist choosing as the winning entry in our P.E.I. postcard contest.
Maynard, a farmer from Richmond, P.E.I., often shares photos of Island farm life on Instagram. His postcard photo gives a nod to those rural roots, while recognizing the Island's innovative spirit with the iconic Confederation Bridge in the background.
Maynard's photo will be used on CBC postcards that will be handed out on Canada Day and other events throughout the summer.
Thanks to everyone who sent in photos.
