A preliminary report into July's fish kill in the Campbellton, P.E.I., area says investigators found signs of runoff from land upstream from where the dead fish were discovered.

In total, 78 dead brook trout were found in a one-kilometre section of the waterway on July 23.

Investigators work their way up the stream. The province says soil engineers worked with landowners to address the erosion issues they found. (Province of P.E.I.)

The report says 23 millimetres of rain had fallen two days previously, and investigators believe the fish had been dead a couple of days.

