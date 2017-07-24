There has been a fish kill near Campbellton in western P.E.I., provincial officials have confirmed.

The fish were discovered and reported by the local watershed organization on Sunday afternoon and provincial officials responded immediately. Water, soil, vegetation and fish samples have been collected and sent for testing.

Staff from the Forest, Fish and Wildlife division of the Environment Department, the Investigation and Enforcement division of Justice Department, and Environment Canada are investigating the incident.

Fish kills can happen after heavy rain washes contaminated soil into rivers. Massive thunderstorms crossed the Island Friday night, dropping more than 40 mm of rain in places.