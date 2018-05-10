Skip to Main Content
Proposed campaign finance reforms would ban corporate, union donations

Notifications

Proposed campaign finance reforms would ban corporate, union donations

Government is proposing changes to the Elections Expenses Act which will prohibit corporations and unions from donating.

Individual donations would be limited to $3K per year

Krystalle Ramlakhan · CBC News ·
The proposed changes suggest donations be limited to people who live on P.E.I. or intend to live here when they're away. (Carolyn Ray/CBC)

Government is proposing changes to the Elections Expenses Act which will prohibit corporations and unions from donating.

According to amendments to the Elections Expenses Act tabled in the house Thursday, individual donations would be limited to $3,000 per year, per party or independent candidate. An increase of $50 per year is proposed to keep up with inflation. 

And any contribution to an association or organization of a political party will be considered to be a contribution made to that party.

The proposed changes suggest donations be limited to people who live on P.E.I. or intend to live here when they're away.

Consistent with federal guidelines, province says

The changes would also include prohibiting anonymous contributions. Currently, donations under $250 can be anonymous. 

The province says the changes are consistent with federal guidelines and levels in other provinces. 

There's also a wider definition of what contributions are — including any property or services provided free of charge or less than market value, and any fees paid for political party membership. 

Any money donated in the calendar year prior to the amendments taking effect would not need to be refunded. 

Under the new act, candidates would also get back more money from government to repay them for election expenses. It's suggested that go up from 75 cents to $1 per vote.

More P.E.I. news

About the Author

Krystalle Ramlakhan

Krystalle Ramlakhan is a multi-platform journalist with CBC P.E.I. She has also worked for CBC in Winnipeg and Iqaluit.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
    Report Typo or Error|

    Related Stories

    Popular Now

    1. Find more popular stories

    Discover more from CBC

    More stories from us