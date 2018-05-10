Proposed campaign finance reforms would ban corporate, union donations

Government is proposing changes to the Elections Expenses Act which will prohibit corporations and unions from donating.

According to amendments to the Elections Expenses Act tabled in the house Thursday, individual donations would be limited to $3,000 per year, per party or independent candidate. An increase of $50 per year is proposed to keep up with inflation.

And any contribution to an association or organization of a political party will be considered to be a contribution made to that party.

The proposed changes suggest donations be limited to people who live on P.E.I. or intend to live here when they're away.

So if you're keeping score at home, premier said in 2016 he'd eliminate corporate/union political donations, then said govt would NOT, as recently as this sitting fairly strenuously defended PEI political traditions allowing corporations to donate. Now, reversed again <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/peipoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#peipoli</a> —@kerrywcampbell

Consistent with federal guidelines, province says

The changes would also include prohibiting anonymous contributions. Currently, donations under $250 can be anonymous.

The province says the changes are consistent with federal guidelines and levels in other provinces.

There's also a wider definition of what contributions are — including any property or services provided free of charge or less than market value, and any fees paid for political party membership.

Any money donated in the calendar year prior to the amendments taking effect would not need to be refunded.

Under the new act, candidates would also get back more money from government to repay them for election expenses. It's suggested that go up from 75 cents to $1 per vote.

