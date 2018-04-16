Bevan-Baker presses MacLauchlan on campaign finance reform

The Green Party questioned P.E.I. Premier Wade MacLauchlan in the legislature Friday on the issue of accepting donations from corporations and unions for political campaigns.

The Greens had introduced a motion to amend the government expenses act to ban these contributions.

Plans to revise the rules surrounding political donations have been in the works since 2016.

Green Leader Peter Bevan-Baker said the Liberal Party received $85,000 in donations from banks and construction companies during the last election campaign.

"It would seem that the premier cannot distinguish between corporations and actual people," said Bevan-Baker.

Wade MacLauchlan announced a ban on corporate and union political donations in 2016, but it never happened. (Proviince of P.E.I.)

"A question to the premier: why do you think it is acceptable for you and your party to take money from corporations and unions when seven provinces and the federal government have already banned this practice?"

MacLauchlan responded that his government is continuing to work to improve the political process.

In May 2016 MacLauchlan announced that a bill was coming that would ban political donations from corporations and unions, but when that bill appeared the ban was replaced by a maximum donation amount.

