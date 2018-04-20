Are political donations 'a good return on their investment?' Green leader asks

P.E.I. Green Leader Peter Bevan-Baker continues to question government about donations the Liberal Party has received.

Earlier this week he asked if IRAC would be independent when it comes to rural amalgamation. He said the CEO of IRAC donated almost $7,000 to the party between 2007 and 2013, prior to his appointment in 2014.

On Thursday he focused on donations from legal firms and lawyers in advance of the last provincial election, and addressed this question to Justice Minister Jordan Brown.

Bevan-Baker should be careful whose ethical integrity he questions, says Jordan Brown. (Province of P.E.I.)

"The Liberal Party has received over $78,000 in donations from legal firms or individual lawyers during the 2015 election," said Bevan-Baker.

"As a lawyer, do you think legal firms are, you might say, getting a good return on their investment?"

Bevan-Baker said more than $650,000 has been spent on outside legal fees by government departments over the last three years.

'Utmost of respect'

Brown responded saying certain legal counsel has to be hired because of their expertise, adding government always works to get the best deal possible.

He also called the continued line of questioning over ethics troubling.

"The honourable member started to question the ethical integrity of the chair of the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission, who's somebody, Mr. Speaker, that I will say I practice at a different firm from, but I have the utmost of respect for that individual," said Brown.

"For him to have made a political contribution and to have donated his time to numerous good causes in the Charlottetown area and around Prince Edward Island, Mr. Speaker, and then to be subject to this kind of thing, Mr. Speaker, is totally unfair."

In an email to CBC News, IRAC's general counsel said the commission does not comment on political statements about the commission or its members.

