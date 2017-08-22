As August enters the homestretch, P.E.I. National Park is looking to bring Islanders together for a weekend of camping and cooking.

​The Great Island Campout is a new event hosted by the National Park, taking place from Sept. 1 to 3.

"It's kind of our cap off to a really great summer season after Canada 150," Janette Gallant, visitor services coordinator for P.E.I. National Park, told CBC P.E.I.'s Mainstreet.

"We have a pretty jam packed schedule. It's an awesome time to come."

Overall winner gets recipe in visitors guide

Leading up to the Sept. 1 weekend, Gallant is looking for Islanders to submit their favourite outdoor recipes with a chance to win a big prize.

"We know that there are some amazing, great camp cooks out there on P.E.I.," Gallant said.

Janette Gallant says summer is winding down in P.E.I. and Cavendish will be the place to be. (Angela Walker/CBC)

"We have people who tell us about their favourite recipes all the time. Well, we want to really get them on paper and hear about them."

The deadline for submissions is Aug. 28. Three winners will be drawn the next day who will win a week of camping at Cavendish campground and a chance at the big grand prize: getting their recipe in next year's P.E.I. visitor's guide.

Submit to CBC

Gallant said they're expecting the draw winners to come to Cavendish campground with their ingredients and be ready to prepare enough for three judges.

"We're looking for something simple … what you make when you're going camping," she said. "Something that can be prepared quickly and easily with basic ingredients ... that you can prepare in 30 minutes when you get there"

Submissions can be made to CBC's Angela Walker through her email.