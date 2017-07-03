Business women across P.E.I. are being invited to take part in Camp Dynamo to network, reflect and recharge.

The P.E.I. Business Women's Association are holding the camp for the second time on the last weekend in September at Dalvay by the Sea.

Sarah Dunphy, president of the PEIBWA, describes it as a day where you can take a step back from your business.

Participants can take part in different sessions that bridge personal and professional development.

"That could be things working specifically on business challenges, It could be perhaps things on financials and HR. but it also may also be about what you need to help you grow personally," said executive director, Hannah Bell.

At the first camp, Bell said the participants did a lot of work on identifying priorities and how to say no.

"That was actually really, really powerful. We heard from a lot of the attendees that was one of the most useful things they had at camp."

No phones allowed

Bell said the camp offers women the opportunity to network together in a different setting.

"It's unplugged, so phones are away and people honoured that."

This prompted the participants to socialize more and have face to face meetings.

Dunphy said the no phone rule gave her the chance to sit and relax or enjoy a walk on the beach.

"It helped me reflect on things that I learned," she said adding it was a great way to recharge. "It was a chance to work on your business, but not in your business."

There will be 70 registrations accepted for the camp. Registration can be done on the P.E.I. Business Women's Association website.