P.E.I.'s newest music group, Calm Baretta, just released their first single Chilly Bones earlier this week.

Though the group is new, the musicians have been around the province for quite some time.

<a href="http://calmbaretta.bandcamp.com/track/chilly-bones">Chilly Bones by CALM BARETTA</a>

Islanders may know Josh Carter as the singer for Coyote, Nigel Haan as the bassist for Dylan Menzie and Laura Oakie as the keyboard player for the Liam Corcoran band.

For Carter, the forming of a group just made perfect sense. At one point, he said, it became "so obvious and so clear."

The origin story

The band began as a friendship.

Carter and Oakie started hanging out together roughly five years ago, Carter said, where there always seemed to be a guitar or keyboard in whatever room they were in.

'You have to do something with this' - Nigel Haan

They two jammed together and played a few shows around Charlottetown.

After sometime Carter said they asked themselves, "Why don't we add a couple members to this thing and really make these songs bigger and better."

Calm Baretta

Haan saw Carter and Oakie open for Dylan Menzie and approached them right after their set.

"You have to do something with this," he remembers telling the two.

Back then he wasn't thinking about joining himself, he recalls, only that Oakie and Carter had something special. Haan said he later set aside time from his schedule with Dylan Menzie to play with what would later become Calm Baretta.

The artwork released across Calm Baretta's social media. (Calm Baretta/Facebook)

Calm Baretta's sound is something Oakie describes as "a fun almost 80s throwback pop" with lots of "harmonies and weird Yamaha key sounds."

It's a sound that started more like folk music and later developed as the music "took on its own entity," Oakie said.

Where to check them out

Oakie said they plan on releasing another single this fall and hope to release a full album sometime next year.

But Islanders won't have to wait until then.

You can listen to them streaming online now and check them out at the Sportsman's Club on Sept. 9.