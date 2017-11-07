Cailyn MacAulay may be just 14 years old, but she has been sharing her talents at ceilidhs and on the ferries for years, and is moving onto a new level with her first CD launch.

MacAulay started playing classical violin at the age of five or six, but has since shifted focus to fiddling.

"I like how it just makes you want to dance," MacAulay told Mainstreet P.E.I. host Angela Walker.

MacAulay was playing with The Singing Strings when her current instructor, Aaron Crowe of the Queens County Fiddlers, first heard her.

"I knew she had talent," said Crowe.

"I recognized right away that she had a natural touch for the fiddle."

'It was really exciting'

When Crowe started recording her playing there was no thought of releasing a CD. The recordings were meant as documents that she or her family could listen to.

Everyone liked what they heard, and the idea of releasing the recordings publicly grew.

The CDs arrived at MacAulay's home last month.

"I went home and I saw big boxes. I opened them and there was like 500 CDs and it was really exciting," she said.

The launch party for Fortune Favours the Bow starts at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the Benevolent Irish Society.