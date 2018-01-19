Court martial proceedings involving a suspended P.E.I. army reserve captain were unexpectedly adjourned again on Friday.

The court heard the prosecution is now trying to determine if the case can proceed at all.

Capt. Todd Bannister has pleaded not guilty to charges of disgraceful conduct for allegedly making inappropriate sexual comments to female cadets. Two complainants testified this week.

But today, the miliary prosecutor, Maj. M.E. Leblond, told court she needs an adjournment to examine new information that has come to light.

She said that information may mean there is no longer a reasonable expectation of conviction. Court has not heard what that information is.

A court spokesperson said military police are investigating.

The court martial proceeding resumes Tuesday.