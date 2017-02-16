P.E.I.'s Opposition Progressive Conservatives called Wednesday's provincial cabinet shuffle a sign of a tired government in turmoil.

In particular, party Leader Jamie Fox questioned the creation of a new portfolio, rural and regional development.

"For over a month now this government has told Islanders that the five schools up for closure are too expensive to operate at a combined cost of $500,000 annually," said Fox in a news release.

"Now we have the Premier creating a new government department out of the blue with no budget that will likely cost far more than that. How does that make any sense?"

Fox appointed Steven Myers as rural and regional development critic. Myers also will continue as education critic.