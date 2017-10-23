Jordan Brown has been appointed to take over the education portfolio left vacant when Doug Currie resigned from politics last week.

P.E.I. Premier Wade MacLauchlan made the announcement Monday at Government House where Brown was sworn in. Brown had been serving as government whip.

"Since his election as an MLA in 2015 [he] has shown himself to be a diligent and effective representative of his constituency," MacLauchlan said.

There were no other changes to the cabinet.

'A lot to learn'

"I'm very excited at this opportunity — and I should say nervous at the same time," said Brown with a big smile, noting his wife is a teacher.

"I'm coming in with a lot to learn but I'm keen to do that and very excited to be coming in at a time where we have tremendous opportunities in this province to grow, with the work we've done in education over the past couple of years."

The P.E.I. Teachers' Federation wants to meet with Brown soon to ensure he "has a realistic picture of the current situation in Island schools" said a written release.

"We have consistently communicated the challenges of the system that need to be addressed. I look forward to discussing these challenges with Minister Brown and working together on possible solutions," said Bethany MacLeod, the federation's president.

Brown is a graduate of UPEI who also studied law at UNB. He was admitted to the bar in 2005 and practised with Cox and Palmer in Charlottetown.