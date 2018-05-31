'Yes, I did it': Cabinet Minister Richard Brown apologizes for giving the finger

Cabinet Minister Richard Brown apologized in the legislature Thursday for giving someone the finger on the steps of the legislature.

It happened when the Liberal Party was taking their Christmas picture in 2016 and someone from the public shouted out "honour the vote."

The "honour the vote" comment is in reference to the result of the plebiscite on electoral reform, which favoured mixed member proportional representation.

"Yes, I did it and I shouldn't have done it. It is regrettable and I know it is an important topic we're debating in this House, and I look forward to continuing the debate," said Brown.

PC Leader questions minister's actions

PC Leader James Aylward questioned Brown's actions in the House Thursday and questioned the government's referendum bill, which outlines rules around how Islanders will vote on the electoral system during the next election.

"Do you still believe that your referendum bill is fair to all when a senior cabinet minister holds the views of ordinary Islanders with such disdain?" asked Aylward.

MacLauchlan addressed Brown's actions and said government has committed to giving Islanders a choice on their voting system with the referendum bill.

"I do indeed take all of this in the greatest seriousness and respect, and I believe that's exactly why we are spending the time we are to get this referendum bill correct, so that Islanders will have that opportunity," he said.

