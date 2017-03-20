Canada's Smartest Kitchen at Holland College is taking advantage of a new equipment database to increase business.

The Atlantic Facilities and Research Equipment Database, or AFRED, is a free online matchmaking database that connects entrepreneurs and businesses with the lab equipment or facilities they might need. It was created by Science Atlantic, a non-profit organization based in Halifax, and launched earlier this month, already boasting 400 pieces of equipment from more than 80 research facilities.

'This is a direct way to help these entrepreneurs and other research institutes find our equipment,' says Emilee Sorrey of Canada's Smartest Kitchen. (Angela Walker/CBC)

"Really what it is doing is connecting researchers and entrepreneurs to equipment — and really specialized equipment — that they may not otherwise know exists," said Emilee Sorrey with Canada's Smartest Kitchen, a food product development centre that has a research and development kitchen and sensory analysis lab.

"This is a direct way to help these entrepreneurs and other research institutes find our equipment," said Sorrey.

Sorrey sees the database as a potential money and time saver for people searching for specialized equipment, and probably a business-booster for the kitchen.

'Really great for us'

"On P.E.I. there's so much food innovation going on, to have it out there a little bit more what's going on behind closed doors … it's really great for us," she said.

The database is open to both those seeking equipment and services, as well as institutions who may wish to upload information on equipment they have available to afred.ca.

Holland College and UPEI have also already listed some of their specialty equipment, including a supercritical fluid extractor and a liquid chromatography system.