Email has been around for decades, Facebook since 2004, but people still have trouble with how to behave online, and can end up offending others.

The art of avoiding that is called netiquette, and Island Morning's certified protocol and etiquette consultant John Robertson offers these tips.

Don't overdo sharing

This one is less about offending others, and more about protecting yourself.

"You just don't know how far it will go. How many people will go on to repeat it."

Write what you know

"Post your own news, not other people's news."

If you do want to announce someone else's new job, engagement, or new children, get their permission first.

This bears repeating: Ask permission

Many awkward situations can be avoided if you ask permission first.

Asking permission is a good general rule, says John Robertson. (Submitted by John Robertson)

If you have photos from someone, ask their permission before you share them. This also applies for pictures you've taken of other people.

"If you're posting pictures of children, don't include their names or schools with the picture."

Be aware of copyright issues when posting photos you've found on the internet.

Pay attention to your own profile

Again, on the personal protection front, have a look for photos you've been tagged in.

Try to deal with that situation one-on-one if you want the photo removed. Keep in mind someone other than the person who posted the photo might have tagged you.

When emailing, keep the context in mind

Casual emails are fine between friends, but professional emails should be professional.

Start with the subject line.

"Is it something completely useless like 'Hi there.' Why would anyone even want to open that email?"

For professional emails, use professional language.

"If you fill it up with emojis and abbreviations and slang it just comes across as unprofessional."

Finish strong

In the olden days, people signed their letters. You should sign your emails too.

"Will the person who's reading [your email] even know who you are?"

Your signature should have your full name, title, and perhaps phone number.

"So many things can be solved and fixed with a quick phone call. Don't make someone email you back to ask what your phone number is."