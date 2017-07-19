In both your personal and professional life, knowing how to make a toast is a valuable skill, as is knowing how to receive one.

"You can't escape it forever, so it's better to master it in advance," says certified protocol and etiquette consultant John Robertson.

Robertson points to the three Bs as guidelines for a successful toast.

Begin

Stand up, make eye contact with people in the room, and speak confidently.

Consider introducing yourself if there are people in the room who don't know you. Tell people your name and your relationship to the event.

Be brief

Don't get distracted by reminiscences. You're not making a speech.

"Focus on the honouree," said Robertson.

Having introduced yourself, turn and address the honouree directly.

Be seated

Close the toast by calling for everyone to stand and raise their glass to the honouree.

Say the person's name clearly and confidently. That will be echoed by others in the room. Then, sit down.

Practicing will add to your confidence, says Robertson. (Submitted by John Robertson)

The duty of the toast often falls to the senior member of the gathering, said Robertson, but not always.

"If you're the one that has the confidence to stand up and do it properly it's your place to do it," he said.

You can gain that confidence, he added, with practice.

"Practice on your family, practice on your friends, even on your pets," he said.

"When the day comes when someone really ought to stand up and say something you'll be able step into the breach with confidence."

For the honouree

The person receiving the toast needs to do it with grace.

Smile, nod in response, remain seated, and hands off your glass.

"Never drink a toast to yourself," said Robertson.

Once everyone is seated again, the honouree should stand and say thank you. The response should be briefer than the toast.

You can, if you like, now raise your glass in a reciprocal toast to the gathering.